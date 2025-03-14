Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump administration cancels $400M in Columbia University funding March 7, 2025 / 02:13

Trump administration issues list of demands to Columbia to restore funding

The administration’s ultimatum to Columbia is a blatant attempt to place the university — and all of academia — under Trump’s thumb.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post