Days after House ethics report’s release, Matt Gaetz makes his debut as a TV host

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz made his debut as a talk show host on One America News Network on Thursday, the first appearance in the Florida Republican’s new gig after his recent political implosion.

The first episode of “The Matt Gaetz Show” on the conservative network centered on Rep. Mike Johnson’s re-election battle for House speaker on Friday. On-air, Gaetz interviewed three of his former GOP colleagues who were opposed to or noncommitted on backing the Louisiana Republican for the leadership role: Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz of Indiana.

Massie told Gaetz: “You can pull all my fingernails out, you can shove bamboo up in them, you can start cutting off my fingers — I am not voting for Mike Johnson tomorrow. And you can take that to the bank.”

