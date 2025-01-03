Opinion

Does Gaetz have a political future? Message ‘couldn’t have been clearer’ from MAGA supporters December 24, 2024 / 05:26

Days after House ethics report’s release, Matt Gaetz makes his debut as a TV host

The former congressman made the first appearance in his new gig on One America News Network after his recent political implosion.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

