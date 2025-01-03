Debrina Kawam’s death proves even sleeping is risky for homeless Americans

On a New York City subway car in the early morning of Dec. 22, a man set a sleeping woman on fire in a brutal act of senseless violence. Her name was Debrina Kawam; she was a 57-year-old woman experiencing homelessness in New York City, trying to sleep and keep warm on a cold winter day. The story made the front page of many major news outlets. But left unsaid was how frequently people experiencing homelessness are killed — often while sleeping.
According to the most recent data released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 771,480 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2024, a record and an 18% increase from the prior year. What those numbers do not tell us is the way that violence shapes homeless people’s lives. It is constant and terrifying.
In our study, the California Statewide Study of People Experiencing Homelessness, the largest representative study of homelessness in the United States since the 1990s, we found that 38% of all adults experiencing homelessness in California had experienced a physical or sexual assault since they became homeless. This was more common among those who were unsheltered, meaning that they slept outside or in a vehicle. Ten percent of all such adults had been sexually assaulted recently, with that rising to 16% for women. Half of the time, our research found the attackers were strangers. In New York, police have found no line between Kawam and the suspect.
In my work as a physician and homelessness researcher, I have heard from many homeless people about the ways violence motivates minor and major life decisions. The threat of violence leads some to avoid shelter and others to stay in unhealthy relationships that offer protection from strangers. Many speak of using stimulant drugs like methamphetamine to stave off sleep, fearing that closing their eyes is too dangerous.
Like many people who experience unsheltered homelessness, Kawam sought the relative safety of public transportation. But even here she was not safe. The recent Supreme Court decision in Grants Pass v. Johnson allows a jurisdiction to cite or arrest people for sleeping in public spaces. New York City has had a “right to shelter” guarantee in place since the 1980s, but increasingly Mayor Eric Adams has tried to crack down on people who sleep on public transit. This tracks with national trends. Across New York City and the country more broadly, more transit riders view the presence of homeless people on public transportation as a threat, leading to increased efforts to remove homeless people sleeping on subways and buses.