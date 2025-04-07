GOP senator says he was joking when he floated using violence against journalists

A Republican senator on Sunday said he was only joking when he suggested a day earlier that there would be less “fake news” if people were allowed to use violence against journalists.

In a video posted to X on Saturday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma recounted the story of William Taulbee, a former congressman from Kentucky who was shot and killed by Charles Kincaid, a news reporter, in 1890.

“There’s a lot we can say about reporters of the stories they write, but I bet they would write a lot less false stories — as President Trump says, ‘fake news’ — if we could still handle our differences that way,” Mullin says in the nearly two-minute video.

On Feb. 28, 1890, Kincaid, a congressional reporter for The Louisville Courier-Journal and The Louisville Times, fatally shot Taulbee on the same U.S. Capitol staircase where Mullin stood in his video. The pair had a long-term feud arising from a report Kincaid published about Taulbee’s alleged extramarital affair. Kincaid was put on trial but acquitted on the grounds of self-defense.

After The Oklahoman published a story about Mullin’s video on Sunday, Mullin downplayed his remarks and insisted he was joking.

“While you’re at it, don’t forget I also JOKED about bringing back caning to settle political disputes,” Mullin wrote in a post on X criticizing The Oklahoman. “Thanks for watching my videos.” Mullin also accused the outlet — the largest daily newspaper in the state — of being “out of touch” with Oklahomans.

According to an analysis by Reporters Without Borders, Trump insulted, threatened or attacked members of the media more than 100 times from Sept. 1 to Oct. 24.