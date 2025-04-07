Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s attacks on law firms aim to alter the balance of power in American democracy

Many of the firms first targeted are Democratic power centers, deeply embedded in the intersection of law and politics

‘You should be concerned’: Historian warns Trump’s legal attacks mark ‘push toward authoritarianism’ March 31, 2025 / 04:11
By  Maya Sen  and  Adam Bonica

Maya Sen

Maya Sen is professor of public policy at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Adam Bonica

Adam Bonica is a professor of political science at Stanford University.