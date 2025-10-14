Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Shapiro in Pa. governor’s mansion arson

A man who set fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were inside pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges.

Cody Balmer, 38, scaled a security fence around the state-owned building in April, smashing windows with a hammer and igniting two Molotov cocktails. The blaze caused substantial damage, including destroying the state dining room.

Balmer pleaded guilty in Dauphin County Court to the attempted murder of Shapiro, aggravated arson, 22 counts of arson, burglary and other related offenses. He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole until 2050.

Shapiro, who was hosting a Seder for the Passover holiday just before the attack, had to be awakened and evacuated in the night along with his family, other guests and employees and his two dogs.