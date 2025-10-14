Opinion

Suspect pleads guilty in attack on PA Gov. Shapiro’s home October 14, 2025 / 03:35

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Shapiro in Pa. governor’s mansion arson

The attack happened as the governor and his family slept inside — hours after they hosted a Seder gathering.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post