Supreme Court takes up an important campaign finance case for next term

The Supreme Court just wrapped up another term in which the Republican-appointed majority sided with conservatives in First Amendment appeals. Next term’s docket is shaping up to continue that trend.

On Monday, the court agreed to hear an appeal from Republicans challenging campaign finance restrictions. The challenge comes from the National Republican Senatorial Committee and others affiliated with the GOP, represented by Noel Francisco, a former U.S. solicitor general during the first Trump administration. The current Trump administration agrees that limiting how much political parties can spend on campaigns in coordination with candidates violates the First Amendment. It likewise urged the justices to take up the issue.

That rare agreement between parties would otherwise leave the restrictions undefended. In those situations, the court will sometimes appoint a disinterested lawyer who isn’t involved in the case to represent an undefended or abandoned view.

But represented by Marc Elias, the Democratic National Committee and related groups asked the justices for permission to intervene, which the court granted in its order taking the case. “The Solicitor General’s reversal leaves the 50-year-old limitation on coordinated spending by political parties, and this Court’s 24-year-old precedent upholding it, entirely undefended before the Court,” Elias wrote in his successful intervention motion.

The case, called National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission, will be argued sometime in the court’s next term, which begins in October. It takes four justices to grant review of an appeal.