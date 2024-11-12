Opinion

Mark Meadows pleads not guilty in Arizona ‘fake electors’ case June 7, 2024 / 01:54

Supreme Court declines to hear Mark Meadows’ appeal in Georgia case

Trump’s former White House chief of staff sought to move his state charges in the 2020 election-related case to federal court.

Nov. 12, 2024, 9:35 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

