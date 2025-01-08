‘Apocalyptic’: What to know about the massive, fast-moving wildfires in the L.A. area

More than 180,000 residents have evacuated and at least five people have died as massive wildfires continued to spread across the Los Angeles area Thursday, burning a total of more than 45 square miles so far.

Five fires are burning simultaneously as of Thursday, fueled by the Santa Ana winds. The Palisades Fire has razed more than 17,200 acres, and the Eaton Fire has burned more than 10,600 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). Both were 0% contained by Thursday afternoon.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua on Wednesday described the scene as “apocalyptic.” Abandoned cars were seen burning along the road after residents left their vehicles behind to flee the Palisades Fire on foot, NBC Los Angeles reported Tuesday.

Where are the fires happening?

The fires broke out in multiple locations in the Los Angeles area over the past two days. The blaze in the affluent Pacific Palisades area near the coast began on Tuesday morning and has since become one of the most destructive fires in L.A.’s history, the city’s Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley said at a news conference on Thursday morning. To the east, the Eaton Fire, sparked Tuesday evening. The Hurst Fire to the north has swept through approximately 855 acres and is 10% contained, Cal Fire said.

Several more fires have since broken out, with some having been contained. According to Cal Fire, as of Thursday morning, the Lidia Fire near Acton, which was 40% contained, has burned through about 348 acres. The Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills near Runyon Canyon sparked on Wednesday evening and threatened iconic Hollywood landmarks and burned through more than 42 acres. The blaze had been 100% contained as of Thursday noon local time, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles warned that critical fire weather will last through Friday for part of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including in areas where the Palisades, Hurst and Eaton Fires are raging.

Who is responding to the fires?

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Tuesday night. More than 7,500 firefighting personnel have been deployed to Southern California to battle the blazes, he said.

More than 100,000 people have evacuated from the affected areas, NBC News reported. A number of shelters have been established in the Los Angeles area for those fleeing the fires, and several corporations are offering free or discounted temporary housing to first responders and those who have fled their homes.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved funds to support the areas affected by the fires and to help reimburse the state for firefighting costs.

President Joe Biden said at a Thursday briefing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost for disaster response for up to 180 days.

Why are the fires burning at the same time?

Southern California is no stranger to destructive wildfires, and a lethal combination of dry conditions and powerful winds this week have contributed to the blazes.

The fires have grown rapidly because of the Santa Ana winds, with gusts of above 80 mph recorded in some parts of the L.A. area, according to The Weather Channel.

Will the situation get worse?

Winds are expected to let up on Thursday morning but then pick back up later in the day.

“Critical fire weather conditions will continue today across portions of southern California,” the National Weather Service said. “Winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with wind gusts of 40-60 mph. Significant fire growth remains likely with ongoing or new fires.”