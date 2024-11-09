Opinion

How Project 2025 targets the very existence of trans and queer Americans September 8, 2024 / 04:27

After Trump wins on a campaign rife with anti-trans ads, LGBTQ people flood crisis hotlines

Transgender Americans have said the president-elect’s relentless attacks on their community are taking a toll.

Nov. 9, 2024, 4:53 PM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

