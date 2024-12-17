Trump denies he has any part in whether DeSantis picks Lara Trump for Florida Senate seat

President-elect Donald Trump batted down reports that he is pushing Ron DeSantis to pick his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for a Florida Senate seat, saying it is entirely up to the governor.

At a freewheeling press conference Monday, Trump was asked if he expected DeSantis to pick Lara Trump to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Marco Rubio if he is confirmed as secretary of state.

“No, I don’t. I probably don’t. But I don’t know,” he said. “Ron’s doing a good job. That’s his choice — nothing to do with me.”