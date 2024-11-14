Marco Rubio may be one of the only adults in Trump’s Cabinet

On Jan. 21, president-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office for the second time. Trump’s first administration was concerning, but for the most part his Cabinet picks were viewed as adults in the room. Trump appointed distinguished generals James Mattis and John Kelly as his homeland security secretary and secretary of state, respectively. There were a few billionaires sprinkled in, as well as a couple of peculiar choices, like Department of Housing and Urban Development head Ben Carson. But mostly Trump’s appointments seemed qualified and confirmable.
Things are looking a lot different this time. Trump’s picks this week include deeply unserious and unqualified candidates such as Matt Gaetz (prior to his abrupt resignation from Congress), Tulsi Gabbard and Fox News host Pete Hegseth. But that still does not mean that all of the president-elect’s picks are poor choices. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is likely to become the next secretary of state. And unlike others in his Cabinet cohort, Rubio is actually a pretty responsible and solid choice, even if he will make some MAGA Republicans unhappy.
From a political perspective, Rubio’s selection suggests Trump is willing to look past (at least some) previous political attacks. Few politicos have forgotten the lurid comment Rubio made about the size of Trump’s hands during the 2016 Republican primary. Then again, Trump was relentless in calling him “little Marco.” Rubio eventually fell into line. But then again, so did nearly every other Republican.
Rubio also, arguably, has at least some of the credentials and qualifications necessary for the position of secretary of state. He has been elected to the U.S. Senate three times, starting in 2010. He was also a serious contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. Currently, Rubio serves as vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and is a senior member of the Committee on Foreign Relations.
Rubio has worked with Democrats in the past, another good sign. In 2013, he was part of a group of four Democratic and four Republican senators known as the “Gang of Eight” that proposed comprehensive immigration legislation. The bipartisan legislation passed the Senate with a strong majority. But it failed to advance in the House of Representatives.