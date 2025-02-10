Opinion

Ex-FEMA official reacts to Trump’s comments to end agency January 24, 2025 / 08:18

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem backs Trump’s idea to ‘get rid of FEMA’

Noem echoed Trump's call for the agency to be dismantled and for disaster response to be left to individual states.

Feb. 10, 2025, 3:49 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim



Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

