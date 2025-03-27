Mike Johnson just hinted at undermining the entire system of checks and balances

We have three branches of government because we don’t trust one, or even two, to do the people’s work when it comes to a government of the people, by the people, for the people. Our government’s system of checks and balances is based on the idea that the dispersal of power protects the public, and that absolute power may, as the saying goes, corrupt absolutely.
The judicial branch in particular stands as a bulwark against the tyranny of the majority. When the legislative and executive branches, meant to represent the majority, overreach and threaten to trample on our individual rights, it is incumbent upon judges to step in and rebuff those attempts. Think, for instance, about a federal law that says it is illegal to burn an American flag in public. Even if Congress passes this law and the president signs it — as happened in 1968 — it violates our individual right to freedom of speech. This is the moment we need judges to step in and vindicate those rights by declaring that law invalid. Otherwise, our rights can be squashed with little recourse.
This week, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson floated the idea of hobbling our lower federal courts and hence undermining our delicate system of checks and balances. He made these comments, not coincidentally, amid numerous decisions by federal judges to, at least temporarily, halt certain actions by the Trump administration. The administration’s efforts to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport foreign nationals, to end birthright citizenship, to fire federal workers and to put a halt to certain federal spending have all run into judicial roadblocks, at least partially or temporarily halting the administration’s plans.
Johnson told reporters: “We do have the authority over the federal courts, as you know. We can eliminate an entire district court. We have power of funding over the courts and all these other things.” Johnson is largely correct: The Constitution established only the Supreme Court and left it to the legislative branch to create lower federal courts. Congress does control the purse strings and could attempt to defund federal courts, though it cannot cut the pay of federal judges while they are in office. And Article III judges, meaning judges nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, can only be removed via the impeachment process.
But if Johnson and other Republicans attempted to follow through on this idea, it would erode the ability of the judicial branch to serve as a true check on the legislative and executive branches. The Supreme Court has long cautioned Congress against using funding decisions to attempt to influence judicial decision-making. Johnson’s proposal could be but one step on the way to a more authoritarian style of governance.