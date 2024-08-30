Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Same old tired playbook’: Harris brushes off Trump’s race remarks August 30, 2024 / 10:22

Why Harris and Walz’s first major interview was a win for the campaign

People will always want more, but Thursday’s interview was a great start for the Harris-Walz campaign.

By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend  and  Allison Detzel

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post