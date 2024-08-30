Why Harris and Walz’s first major interview was a win for the campaign

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 30 episode of “José Díaz-Balart Reports.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s first joint interview aired on CNN on Thursday night, and, based on what I saw, the Harris campaign should be quite proud.

The candidate at the top of the ticket, Harris, went out and did what she needed to do. As for Walz, the governor was able to speak directly to the American people about the Republican attacks on his military service and set the record straight. For voters outside of Minnesota who are less familiar with Walz, I’m sure they got some of the answers they may have been looking for.

