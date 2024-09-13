Opinion

Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charge June 18, 2024 / 01:41

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to lesser charge in Hamptons drunk driving case

The singer entered his guilty plea at a court appearance in Sag Harbor, Long Island, on Friday morning.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post