Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest is a dark reminder of a deadly problem

News of Justin Timberlake’s arrest early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated was for a few hours one of the top stories on the internet. This isn’t surprising, of course — Timberlake is a global pop star with a massive following and hordes of loyal fans. According to reports, the singer told Sag Harbor, New York, police that he had just one martini before getting behind the wheel. The police officer who pulled him over disagreed, writing: “The defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.” (Timberlake pleaded not guilty; his next court appearance has been scheduled for July 26.)

When prominent figures are arrested for this type of offense, a predictable cycle of excuses and testimonials about their character tend to follow, often framing the alleged incident as an accident or mistake. While these perspectives may hold some truth, it’s crucial to acknowledge that driving under the influence is 100% preventable — and can be a deadly crime. And the broader normalization of driving under the influence in America is an indisputably dangerous trend that puts countless lives at risk every day. I should know: I’ve experienced the devastating consequences of impaired driving firsthand.

On May 4, 2021, while on my way to work as a television news reporter, my life was irrevocably altered when a wrong-way drunk driver hit my car head-on. The crash left me with severe injuries that required seven surgeries, four plates, 22 screws and months of rehabilitation. I recently found out that my shoulder is still broken, and I will likely need more corrective surgeries. I was fortunate, in my case. The person who hit me is serving a three-year prison sentence. While I do not feel justice will ever truly be served, I know many families suffer without any accountability whatsoever.

Despite the grave danger posed by drunk driving, the conviction rate for DWI offenses remains disturbingly low, and the penalties often do not reflect the severity of the crime. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s most recent court monitoring report, 58.3% of the cases the group monitored in 2021 resulted in a guilty conviction. And 22% of those arrested had a prior drunk driving offense.

Meanwhile, statistics show that roadway fatalities due to drunk driving are increasing. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or the NHTSA, almost 37 people die every day in the United States because of drunk driving crashes. This averages out to one death every 39 minutes. MADD analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data and estimated that “most offenders drive drunk at least 80 times before they are arrested.”

To address impaired driving, we need a multifaceted approach that includes a shift in attitudes and personal responsibility. It's simple. If you drink, do not drive. I cannot stress this enough: If you plan to consume alcohol, make a plan for how you are going to get home, whether it be a sober driver, public transportation or a ride-share service. Impairment begins after the first drink. Research highlighted by the National Transportation Safety Board shows that even for drivers with blood alcohol levels below the .08 legal limit, the risk of being in a single-vehicle fatal crash is at least seven times higher than for drivers with no alcohol in their system. In other words, regardless of Timberlake's specific circumstances or the amount of alcohol consumed, the decision to drive after drinking any alcohol inherently increases the risk of danger for himself and others on the road with him. Additionally, laws must be stricter, with harsher mandatory minimum sentences for offenders and harsher penalties for repeat offenders. Some states have already taken steps in this direction through mandatory all-offender ignition interlock laws, but uniformity is needed across the country. In New York state, the penalty for a DWI offense can include loss of driving privileges, fines and even jail time, depending on the severity of the circumstances. Timberlake's recent arrest will undoubtedly remain a topic of discussion in the days ahead. But don't let it become a punchline. Perhaps the most promising legislative effort is the Honoring Abbas Family Legacy to Terminate (HALT) Drunk Driving Act, introduced in Congress in 2021. Signed into law by President Joe Biden, the law could eventually make advanced drunk driving prevention technology a standard safety feature, like an airbag or a seat belt. Such technology could significantly reduce drunk driving crashes by preventing impaired individuals from operating their vehicles in the first place. The proposed technology is passive, meaning that the sober driver should never know it's there. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, this requirement could save more than 9,000 lives each year if implemented in all new passenger vehicles. Timberlake's recent arrest will undoubtedly remain a topic of discussion in the days ahead. But don't let it become a punchline. Given his wealth, support network and resources, Timberlake had numerous options available to secure a safe ride home. Tragically, many victims of impaired driving aren't afforded such choices. It is my hope that readers recognize the preventable nature of drunk driving and commit to consistently making responsible decisions. Somebody's life may depend on it — including their own. Tess Rowland Tess Rowland is the former president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and a roadway safety advocate.