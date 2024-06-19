Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest is a dark reminder of a deadly problem

The normalization of driving under the influence in America is a dangerous trend that puts countless lives at risk every day. I should know.

Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charge June 18, 2024 / 01:41
By  Tess Rowland

Tess Rowland

Tess Rowland is the former president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and a roadway safety advocate.