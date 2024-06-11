House Democrats prepare to highlight right-wing ‘Project 2025’ plans

“Have you heard of Project 2025?” is one of the most frequently asked questions in liberal politics these days.
As more Americans start to tune into the November elections, a group of Democrats is trying to ensure that that question is also being asked by independent voters, Trump-skeptical Republicans and those “double-haters” who haven’t made up their minds yet.
Developed by the far-right Heritage Foundation, “Project 2025” is a set of policy initiatives written by Trump-supporting activists in consultation with various right-wing organizations that would fundamentally transform the federal government into a tool of repression and political retribution.
As Republicans have envisioned a second Trump term, they are laying out plans to attack civil rights for minority groups, target abortion rights nationwide, promote school privatization and deputize local law enforcement in a cruel and invasive anti-immigrant crackdown. While not officially a Trump campaign document, Project 2025 would no doubt be a blueprint for how he — or another authoritarian leader — could work.
Now, some Democratic lawmakers have launched an effort to raise awareness about the plans or even to combat them if Trump is elected this fall.
As HuffPost reported: