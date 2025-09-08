Opinion

‘Racist, xenophobic’: Alicia slams JD Vance’s narrow definition of ‘American’ July 9, 2025 / 05:07

Trump admin’s proposed changes to citizenship test could slow immigration

USCIS head Joseph Edlow, who’s espoused the great replacement theory, has said the citizenship test is too easy. Here’s how he wants to change it.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

