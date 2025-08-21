Opinion

‘Monstrous’: Trump caves to Laura Loomer, cuts off medical lifeline for Gazan kids August 20, 2025 / 08:26

The U.S. cut off a medical lifeline for Gazan children — and Laura Loomer may be to blame

The self-described Islamophobe said she spoke directly with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to relay her concerns about the visa program.

Aug. 21, 2025, 3:25 PM EDT

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

