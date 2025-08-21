The U.S. cut off a medical lifeline for Gazan children — and Laura Loomer may be to blame

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 20 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

President Donald Trump’s relationship with far-right influencer Laura Loomer appears to be going strong. During Trump’s presidential campaign, his friendship with the self-described Islamophobe came under scrutiny after she traveled on his private plane, accompanying the then-candidate to his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. That same week, Loomer joined Trump at a 9/11 memorial service in New York, despite the fact that she has publicly claimed that the 2001 attack was an “inside job.”

Trump was even reportedly thinking about hiring Loomer for his campaign, until Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia intervened because she thought Loomer was too toxic. Greene has called Loomer a “mentally unstable and a documented liar.”

Loomer has no official job in the White House but, from her private perch, she — for some reason — has great sway over Trump’s decisions. She has reportedly influenced who gets hired and fired in top administration posts.

In April, several National Security Council officials were fired by Trump after the far-right influencer “expressed dissatisfaction with some officials on his national security team, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News.” Shortly thereafter, national security adviser Mike Waltz, who had reportedly clashed with Loomer, was also ousted from his role.

But Loomer’s latest move is one of the most monstrous things I have ever seen. In recent weeks, Loomer grew increasingly upset that the U.S. was allowing into the country a very small number of severely injured Palestinian children from Gaza: kids missing limbs, with severe burns, ones in dire need of medical care. On social media, Loomer called them a “national security threat” and “Islamic invaders.”