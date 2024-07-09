Opinion

Cutting carbon emissions stops ‘loading the weather dice against us’: Climate scientist July 4, 2024 / 05:05

Jim Inhofe, climate crisis-denying former senator, dies at 89

Inhofe was homophobic, rabidly pro-gun and anti-abortion. But his legacy as a climate denier will last longer than the snowball he took to the Senate floor.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

