Biden has stumbled on a way out of his post-debate mess

It’s Joe Biden versus the world. And while that’s not great, it may be the last, best hope for the president.
Biden is enduring one of the worst periods of political turmoil imaginable, facing serious questions about his fitness for office from the media, furious Democratic lawmakers and party donors. His response has ranged from clumsy to insulting, further provoking those who badly want to defeat Donald Trump.
But Biden may have accidentally stumbled upon a way forward. In a Trumpian move, the president is now presenting himself as an underdog taking on the Washington elite.
Never mind that polls show voters have long had concerns about Biden’s age. Americans like a candidate with a chip on their shoulder. And whether it’s real or a put-on, Biden has long thrived in that role. Indeed, suddenly this week, the president appears to give a damn.
I have serious doubts about Biden’s ability to run a campaign and serve four more years. And there is obvious reason to be skeptical that he will be able to effectively communicate a winning message, even if he has hit upon one.