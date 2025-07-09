Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Despite earlier stoking, Trump officials faceplant with Epstein conspiracy theorists July 8, 2025 / 07:35

Why the right’s conspiracy theorists should be accustomed to feeling disappointed

Republicans have been over-promising and under-delivering on conspiracy theories for many years. The Jeffrey Epstein story is part of a long pattern.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post