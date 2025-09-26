As the House inches toward vote on Epstein files, spotlight shifts to vulnerable GOP senators

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 25 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

After Democrat Adelita Grijalva secured a win Tuesday in a special election in Arizona, the House appears to be one step closer to forcing a vote on bipartisan legislation that would require the Trump administration to release its files associated with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

For weeks, the administration and its allies on Capitol Hill, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, have been trying to squash the effort to force a vote led by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. But if their attempts to stop this petition were going to succeed, they would have already succeeded by now.

These members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, have put their flag in the ground. They will keep their names on that petition. In the end, I believe they will succeed and force that vote in the House — and I also believe there will be more Republicans who join them.