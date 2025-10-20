Opinion

Adelita Grijalva was elected to Congress. But she’s having trouble doing her job.

Speaker Mike Johnon hasn't brought the House back into session to swear in the Arizona Democrat during a government shutdown.

Excuses keep changing for not swearing me in: Rep.-elect calls out Speaker Johnson’s ‘hypocrisy’  October 16, 2025 / 06:38
By  Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a reporter for MS NOW.