After his acquittal, Daniel Penny gets the VIP treatment from JD Vance

Days after Daniel Penny was acquitted in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, he is set to attend an Army-Navy football game Saturday as a guest of Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Vance said that Penny had accepted his invite to the game in a post on X on Friday morning.

“Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone,” Vance wrote. “I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.”

— JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024