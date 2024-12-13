After his acquittal, Daniel Penny gets the VIP treatment from JD Vance

Days after Daniel Penny was acquitted in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, he is set to attend an Army-Navy football game Saturday as a guest of Vice President-elect JD Vance.
Vance said that Penny had accepted his invite to the game in a post on X on Friday morning.
“Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone,” Vance wrote. “I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.”
Like others on the political right, Vance hailed Penny as a good Samaritan who helped his fellow citizens by confronting a potentially dangerous situation. Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator with a history of mental illness, died after Penny restrained him by the neck for an extended period of time during an encounter on the New York City subway in 2023. Penny argued that he meant to restrain Neely only until police arrived and did not intend to harm him. A New York City medical examiner ruled that Neely died from compression to his neck as a result of the chokehold.