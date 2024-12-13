Democrats should pay attention to Kristen McDonald Rivet’s election postmortem

Kristen McDonald Rivet’s victory in her race for the open U.S. House seat in Michigan’s 8th District was impressive. McDonald Rivet is a one-term Democratic state senator who won the district by nearly 7 points despite running on fiercely competitive turf: Her district is packed with white working-class voters — typically considered Democratic kryptonite — and made up of multiple counties where Vice President Kamala Harris was walloped. About 7% of voters in McDonald Rivet’s district voted for her and Donald Trump.
The New York Times conducted an illuminating interview with McDonald Rivet about what she thinks helped separate her from the top of the ticket. Compared to the standard postmortems, it was a refreshing conversation. McDonald Rivet sees herself as a moderate Democrat — she’s an incoming freshman leader of the New Democrat Coalition in Congress — but she wasn’t gunning to blame “woke” politics. Instead, she focused on what she did right. Below, I highlight three standout moments from her interview.
1. Keep a laser focus on people’s perceived experience of the economy
“We focused continuously — almost exclusively — on pocketbook issues, on getting more money in people’s pockets,” McDonald Rivet told the Times in describing what she thought was the biggest lesson for the party in her victory. “I spent a lot of time on TV looking directly into the camera and talking about how I worry about the same things.”
McDonald Rivet, who says 80% of the jobs in her district pay less than $50,000 a year, drove home the importance of message discipline on the economy, and specifically on how far people’s wallets will take them. In her ads, she focused aggressively on bringing down drug prices and housing costs, reducing the cost of child care and tax cuts for working people. And she also used her identity as a mother of six to help present herself as somebody who is acutely aware of the average person’s concerns about costs.
McDonald Rivet rightly drove home the importance of paying attention to how people feel even if the economy is strong on paper: “When we talk about the economy and the data points that are typically associated with measuring the economy, and the jobs report and all of those things — great, beautiful and nice leading indicators, all of that — that doesn’t mean anything to people who don’t have money in the market and aren’t watching at that level,” she said.