Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats should pay attention to Kristen McDonald Rivet’s election postmortem

3 takeaways from an incoming Democratic freshman who outperformed Kamala Harris.

Adrienne Elrod: Democrats have to meet people where they are December 10, 2024 / 09:22
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.