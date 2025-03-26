Opinion

‘Come through, boo’: Crockett implores Elon Musk to show up to DOGE hearings February 18, 2025 / 08:28

Rep. Crockett denies mocking Abbott’s disability in ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ comment

Crockett has come under fire from Republicans and disability rights advocates over a nickname for the Texas governor, who uses a wheelchair.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

