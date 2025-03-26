Rep. Crockett denies mocking Abbott’s disability in ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ comment

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said that she was not deriding Gov. Greg Abbott’s use of a wheelchair when she called him “Governor Hot Wheels” in a speech, but that she was referring instead to his policy of sending migrants who cross the border into Texas to blue cities across the country.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” she wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies,” she added. “At no point did I mention or allude to his condition.”

Crockett, a Democrat known for her candid criticism of President Donald Trump and his allies, came under fire for her comments about Abbott — who began using a wheelchair after a major accident in 1984 — in a speech at a Human Rights Campaign event over the weekend.