Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Officials ramp up Capitol security for election certification on Jan 6, 2025 September 12, 2024 / 04:10

Secret Service announces new security plans to prevent another Jan. 6 riot

Nearly four years on from the Jan. 6 riot, the political landscape has arguably become even more toxic and polarized. And Trump is setting the stage for even more post-election tumult.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post