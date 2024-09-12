Trump: Fox hosts are no longer good enough for possible second debate

UPDATE (September 12, 2024, 3:36 p.m. ET): Shortly after I published this piece, Donald Trump published an item to his social media platform declaring, “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

In context, I think he’s counting his debate against President Joe Biden in June as the first debate, and this week’s debate as the second. Or put another way, as far as the Republican nominee is concerned, there will no additional presidential debates this election cycle.

Donald Trump spent weeks hedging on whether he’d debate Vice President Kamala Harris, leaving little doubt that he was less than confident about the outcome. As it turns out, the former president’s foresight was uncharacteristically accurate: On Tuesday night, the Democratic nominee prevailed with relative ease.

Almost immediately after the event in Philadelphia, Harris’ campaign announced that it wants a second debate. Not surprisingly, the Republican nominee seemed far less eager.

As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim noted, Trump published an item to his social media platform the morning after the debate, pretending he’d triumphed the night before and asking, “[W]hy would I do a Rematch?”

Hours later, the former president told reporters that he would participate in additional debates on NBC and Fox News, before adding moments later, “[B]ut right now we have to determine whether or not we’d want to do it.”

In case that wasn’t quite confusing enough, one of Trump’s senior advisors told CNN the morning after the debate that the GOP candidate “is going to do three debates,” right around the same time that the former president himself appeared on Fox and said, “I don’t know that I want to do another debate.”

But that wasn’t all.