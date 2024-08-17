Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

How will Harris deal with the border? Trump, Vance ‘going on offense’ on immigration August 12, 2024 / 07:12

JD Vance points to ‘Gangs of New York’ to back up claim that immigration leads to crime

When asked about addressing crime — which he linked to immigration — by enacting mass deportations, Vance asked, “Has anybody ever seen the movie ‘Gangs of New York’? That’s what I’m talking about.”

Aug. 17, 2024, 2:42 PM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post