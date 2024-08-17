Opinion

I’m a cancer survivor. Nassau County’s mask ban is a threat to my life.

People can’t see my disability from the outside. I worry that in this current political climate and with the new law, it may not end at the comments and harassment I already face.

Kelly Betts wears a mask for medical reasons while out in public.Courtesy Kelly Betts
By  Kelly Betts

Kelly Betts

Kelly Betts is a producer for “Ana Cabrera Reports” on MSNBC.