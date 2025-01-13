Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Palestinian-American explains why he is suing the State Department over U.S. support for Israel December 22, 2024 / 08:30

Biden administration’s declaration of genocide in Sudan exposes glaring double standard

The horrific atrocities committed against the Sudanese should be labeled as genocide. But why is the U.S. unable to apply that same standard to Israel?

By  Ayman Mohyeldin  and  Andrew Kenlon

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman Mohyeldin is a host of "‘The Weekend: Primetime" and an MS NOW political analyst.

Andrew Kenlon

Andrew Kenlon is a Segment Producer for "Ayman."

Latest Post