The humanitarian crisis in Sudan deserves the world’s attention and outrage

Five food aid workers were killed this week, a state sanctioned military force claimed control of a major city, and in just the past two years, nearly 4 million people have fled their homes and becomes refugees. You might think I’m describing events in Gaza, but you’d be wrong. I’m talking about what’s been happening in Sudan.
It’s the humanitarian crisis that almost no one wants to talk about despite several global powers exacerbating the civil war and trying to use Sudan for their own advantages.
We need to talk about why that is, why 4 million people fleeing their homes — a number roughly equivalent to the population of Oklahoma — hasn’t garnered more attention. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a background beat in the cadence of American news; while people disagree on whether starvation is being used as a weapon of war, the details and images of the conflict are readily available in our devices, and we experience a type of unfiltered access to what’s happening there. People pore over every aid convoy movement and military strike launched since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, using those details to analyze what should, can or will happen to the more than 2 million residents of Gaza. We should care about what’s happening to humans in Gaza, whether they be Palestinian or Israeli.
We should also care what’s happening in Sudan. We are objectively not seeing the same level of online discourse or public empathy for the people living in unspeakable conditions there. It’s not that Sudan lacks national security or global trade importance; world and regional powers like Russia, China, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are deeply involved in the current conflict. It is fair to look at this dynamic — and our individual consumption of global news — and ask if the relative lack of concern about this crisis unfolding in Africa is because the people at the center of it are Black.
Though the narrative about Sudan’s civil war isn’t framed in biblical terms, its people have experienced apocalyptic conditions. Two brothers in arms worked to overthrow a harsh, autocratic leader, leading civilians to victory in 2019. But the two brothers, paramilitary leader Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo and the army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, could not resist the lure of earthly power. Falling victim to the sin of pride, they turned against each other and set their armies to burning villages, taking conscripts and razing the land. Men, women and children were not spared the brutal fighting; many had already experienced similar horrors before they escaped Syria.
Famine, one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, was declared a reality in North Darfur last year. According to the United Nations, on Monday night, 15 trucks carrying food had traveled more than 1,110 miles from the Red Sea toward the famine area. The World Food Programme and UNICEF insist standard protocol had been followed and all parties in the area had been made aware of the convoy. Still, it was attacked approximately 50 miles from the destination, leaving five people dead. This would have been the first convoy of food aid to reach the area in more than a year, the U.N. reports.
In addition to statements of outrage from the WFP and UNICEF, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the United Nations condemns the “horrendous attack in the strongest possible terms.”