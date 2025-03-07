Don’t fall for this misleading myth about vitamin A and measles

Measles is the most contagious infectious disease in people. The only way to prevent it is with the measles vaccine.
Recently, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promoted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on vitamin A to treat the measles infection. But there is a big difference between treating an illness and preventing it. Unfortunately, online conversations among parents began to shift to discuss cod-liver oil, vitamin A and other nutritional strategies as a primary method to prevent the disease.
Research does show that vitamin A can help children with deficiencies after they’re infected with measles, but the vast majority of children in the United States do not fall into that category. To suggest that vitamins, good nutrition or other remedies can prevent measles is misleading and dangerous. The immune system simply doesn’t work that way.
The first time your immune system encounters a new threat — such as a virus or a bacteria — it needs to learn how to create protective antibodies. This is what vaccines do. Just like a child learns to read from a beginner text, a vaccine teaches the immune system how to “read” a virus long before it encounters the real thing.
As a pediatrician, I’ve seen firsthand how children can suffer from diseases like this one, for which we have no cures and still fairly minimal treatments. Doctors can help alleviate symptoms and try to prevent the most severe complications, such as pneumonia, which occurs in as many as 1 in 20 children, and encephalitis, which occurs in 1 in 1,000 cases. Even with the best care, 1 to 3 of every 1,000 people with measles will die. As of Friday afternoon, 198 people have been infected as a result of an outbreak in Texas and one child has died. There have also been 30 reported cases in New Mexico.
A person can have measles for four days before showing the telltale rash and is infectious during this time. If someone with measles goes to a school, grocery store, bank or any other public space, the air will be contaminated for up to two hours after the person leaves. Any unvaccinated person nearby has a 90% chance of becoming infected.
If your immune system hasn’t learned about the measles virus yet, it won’t matter how healthy your diet is. If you are exposed, you are likely to get measles.
That includes unimmunized schoolchildren. It also includes infants who are too young to be vaccinated, people who have compromised immune systems and the few people in whom the measles vaccine doesn’t prompt a full response from their immune system. When everyone else in a community is immunized, it protects these people, too.