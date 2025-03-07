Opinion

Don’t fall for this misleading myth about vitamin A and measles

As a pediatrician, I’ve seen firsthand how children can suffer from diseases like this one.

Measles resurgence is ‘not business as usual,’ doctor says February 27, 2025 / 06:34
By  Dr. Susan J. Kressly

Dr. Susan J. Kressly

Susan J. Kressly is a doctor and the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. 