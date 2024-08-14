Opinion

Rep. Ilhan Omar wins primary race after two ‘Squad’ members’ defeats

The win by Omar, a leading pro-Palestinian advocate in Congress and a vocal critic of Israel, comes on the heels of primary losses for Reps. Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman.

Aug. 14, 2024, 1:09 PM EDT

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

