Rep. Ilhan Omar wins primary race after two ‘Squad’ members’ defeats

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., handily won her primary race on Tuesday against an opponent, Don Samuels, who was boosted by fundraising from pro-Israel donors.

Elected in 2018, Omar is now almost certain to clinch re-election in November to represent Minnesota’s deep-blue 5th District. She defeated Samuels in the 2022 primary.

Omar told supporters on Tuesday night that she was “incredibly honored” by the results. “I am honored to represent the people who welcomed me and my family as refugees to this incredible state,” she said.