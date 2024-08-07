Rep. Cori Bush loses her primary after pro-Israel group poured millions into race to defeat her

Rep. Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat and one of Congress’ most vocal critics of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians and its assaults on the Gaza Strip, lost her primary Tuesday night after a pro-Israel group spent millions attacking her and boosting her opponent, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Bush, who was seeking a third term for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, is the second of the progressive “squad” lawmakers in the House to lose a primary after pro-Israel groups poured money into their races.

More than $18 million was spent in Bush’s primary, almost $9 million of which came from the United Democracy Project, a super PAC affiliated with the pro-Israel group AIPAC. Earlier this week, Bush expressed her discontent with the outsize spending by external groups. “I’m just trying to make sense of why so much money would be spent in our congressional race when our district has so many needs,” she told NBC News.

In June, Rep. Jamaal Bowman also lost his New York primary to a moderate opponent backed by the United Democracy Project to the tune of almost $15 million. (My colleague Zeeshan Aleem wrote that Bowman had glaring vulnerabilities as a candidate, which the UDP successfully spotlighted.)