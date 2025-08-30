Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘F—ing crazy’: ICE swoops in on firefighters in the middle of battling wildfire August 28, 2025 / 03:13

Trump’s immigration crackdown sweeps up 2 firefighters battling a wildfire in Washington state

The firefighters, battling the Bear Gulch Fire in Washington, were arrested by immigration authorities on Wednesday.

Aug. 30, 2025, 6:00 AM EDT

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post