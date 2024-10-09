Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Marjorie Taylor Greene believes ‘bizarre’ hurricane conspiracy over climate change October 8, 2024 / 08:32

Hurricanes Milton and Helene are a wake-up call for the stakes of this election

Conservatives remain so deep in their climate change denial that, as Florida braces for another storm, they're looking for anyone else to blame.

By  Chris Hayes  and  Allison Detzel

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post