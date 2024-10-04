Opinion

Hurricane Helene’s destruction is also an urgent call to action for Kamala Harris

Hurricane Helene is a grim reminder that the science of climate change cannot be ignored.

‘Very Katrina-like’: Helene relief organization director describes the challenges for aid workers October 4, 2024 / 02:51
By  Henna Hundal

Henna Hundal

Henna Hundal is an MD candidate at the Stanford University School of Medicine, where she researches the impacts of climate change on human health. She frequently appears on international television and radio to provide analysis on climate news. Views expressed in this article are her own.  