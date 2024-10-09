Opinion

Trump’s record makes his alleged Putin chats look even worse

As Trump faces new questions about his private chats with Putin, Trump's efforts to prosecute John Kerry make it tougher to dismiss the allegations.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

