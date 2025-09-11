How the death penalty could factor into any prosecution of Charlie Kirk’s killer

On the federal side, consider the case of Luigi Mangione in New York, where he’s being prosecuted by both the state and federal government for the alleged murder of health care executive Brian Thompson (Mangione pleaded not guilty). New York state doesn’t have the death penalty, but the Trump administration filed a notice of its intent to seek it in Mangione’s federal case. Among the factors listed in the government’s notice is that Mangione allegedly “created a grave risk of death to one or more persons in addition to the victim” and “committed the offense after substantial planning and premeditation.”

It’s premature to fully analyze the legal situation in Kirk’s killing without even an alleged suspect in custody, much less charged. But based on what we know so far — that a person apparently shot Kirk from a distant roof through a crowd — the above factors could come into play if and when a criminal case, or cases, are brought.

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal Newsletter for expert analysis on the top legal stories of the week, including updates from the Supreme Court and developments in the Trump administration’s legal cases.