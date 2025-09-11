Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect appears to be of college age: FBI September 11, 2025 / 10:18

How the death penalty could factor into any prosecution of Charlie Kirk’s killer

Utah’s governor suggested state officials would push to execute the still-unidentified person who fatally shot Kirk. No one has been charged yet.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post