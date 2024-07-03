Hunter Biden accuses Fox News of distributing ‘revenge porn’ of him in mock trial miniseries

Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the network of distributing “revenge porn” in its miniseries of a mock trial over imaginary criminal charges against him.

Filed in New York state court on Sunday, the lawsuit accuses the network of engaging in “unlawful commercial exploitation of Mr. Biden’s image, name, and likeness” in its six-part miniseries, “The Trial of Hunter Biden.” Although the series is fictional, it points to real stills and videos that show the president’s son unclothed, with his intimate parts exposed and engaging in sex acts.

“Fox published and disseminated these intimate images to its vast audience of millions as part of an entertainment program in order to humiliate, harass, annoy, and alarm Mr. Biden and to tarnish his reputation,” the complaint states.

Fox News called Biden’s lawsuit “politically motivated” and “devoid of merit.”