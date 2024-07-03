Opinion

‘May be looking at prison’: What Hunter Biden could face after guilty verdict June 12, 2024 / 09:41

Hunter Biden accuses Fox News of distributing ‘revenge porn’ of him in mock trial miniseries

The series is about a mock trial of Hunter Biden based on hypothetical charges of illegal foreign lobbying and bribery — crimes he has never been charged with.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

