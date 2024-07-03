Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Biden admin is taking a dangerous approach to Israel’s other war

If there is anything Middle East experts can agree on, it’s that a large-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah would be a travesty for all involved. 

Netanyahu faces ‘trying time’ without ‘plan’ for Gaza: Rhodes June 25, 2024 / 06:10
By  Daniel R. DePetris

Daniel R. DePetris

Daniel R. DePetris is a fellow at Defense Priorities and a syndicated foreign affairs columnist at the Chicago Tribune.