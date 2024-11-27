Opinion

The Rikers Island crisis is only getting worse February 13, 2022 / 05:54

Harvey Weinstein is being subjected to medical negligence at Rikers Island, attorney says

In a legal notice, Weinstein’s attorney likened Rikers, a notoriously dangerous jail, to a “gulag” and accused officials of failing to provide adequate medical treatment to the disgraced film producer.

Nov. 27, 2024, 3:34 PM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

