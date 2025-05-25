Opinion

Ten-year-old boy killed in Israeli airstrike while looking for food in Gaza May 21, 2025 / 01:25

Humanitarian group calls Israel’s lifting of Gaza aid blockade ‘a smokescreen’

As countries such as Canada, France and Britain speak out against Israel’s renewed siege, there has barely been a peep about it from the U.S. government.

May. 25, 2025, 6:00 AM EDT

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

