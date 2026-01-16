Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

E. Jean Carroll on Oct. 25, 2025 in Montclair, NJ.
E. Jean Carroll on Oct. 25, 2025 in Montclair, NJ.Manny Carabel / Getty Images

E. Jean Carroll fights against Supreme Court review of Trump’s appeal

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter examines a case from the president’s personal docket, regarding his civil liability for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post