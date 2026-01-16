E. Jean Carroll fights against Supreme Court review of Trump’s appeal

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. Supreme Court justices were back on the bench holding hearings this week, most prominently in the appeal over bans on transgender women and girls in sports. They also issued three rulings, including one that could open “the floodgates” to election lawsuits, according to the dissent. But despite another day of anticipation, the tariffs ruling wasn’t in the latest batch of opinions.

While Donald Trump’s administration argued in the name of defending women in sports, litigation over his civil liability for sexual abuse unfolded behind the scenes. He’s trying to reverse the $5 million in damages awarded by a New York City jury that found he abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll. Her lawyers filed their opposition brief to the justices on Wednesday, urging the high court to stay out of it.

To understand the arguments Trump and Carroll are making, here’s a quick refresher on how the justices decide which cases to take up. They receive thousands of petitions annually and have been granting review in fewer than 60 cases a term. Generally speaking, they’re looking for legal issues that raise important questions and have divided the country’s lower courts — creating “circuit splits” — and thus can benefit from a nationwide resolution.

That’s why Trump’s petition argued that his appeal presents an “important question of federal law” that implicates circuit splits. The gist of his claim is that the trial judge wrongly admitted evidence against him, including the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which he bragged about grabbing women by their genitals. He argues that the approval of the tape’s admission by the 2nd Circuit conflicted with the way that other federal appeals courts handle evidentiary issues.