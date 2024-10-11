Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘I cannot trust her’: Undecided Gen Z voters weigh in on 2024 race October 11, 2024 / 08:21

Gen Z could decide the 2024 election. Here’s what they’re saying about Harris and Trump

With the presidential race in a statistical tie, young voters will be essential for either candidate’s path to victory.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post