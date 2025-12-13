Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Michigan fired its football coach amid a shocking scandal. Its athletic director should go, too.

The University of Michigan has had a series of problematic incidents during Warde Manuel's tenure as athletic director.

Former University of Michigan Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines observes practice prior to a game.
Former University of Michigan Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.Michael Reaves / Getty Images
By  Mike Wise

Mike Wise

Mike Wise is a sports journalist whose past employers include ESPN’s The Undefeated, The Washington Post and The New York Times. He is writing a biography of Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills. 