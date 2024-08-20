Gaza, Israel loom large over the DNC, even if the speakers hardly talked about it

Amid the show of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, it was impossible to ignore the deep divisions within the party on Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza. As Democrats cheered their old guard passing the torch, those in the crowd who spoke up against the United States’ role in the war were promptly silenced, and the speakers onstage largely sidestepped the issue altogether.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York progressive who has criticized Israel’s conduct in the war and the Biden administration’s weapons shipments to Israel, only mentioned Gaza while praising Vice President Kamala Harris for “working tirelessly to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and bringing hostages home.” Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said he wished for “the poor children of Israel and the poor children of Gaza … to be OK” as part of a broad appeal for unity.

The most direct reference came from President Joe Biden, who spoke about his efforts to broker a cease-fire deal and get humanitarian aid into Gaza. “Those protesters out in the street, they have a point,” he said, echoing his past acknowledgment of the suffering in Gaza. “A lot of innocent people are being killed — on both sides.”

As Biden spoke, a few people in the arena unfurled a banner that read “Stop Arming Israel” amid the “We ❤️ Joe” signs, and a man nearby quickly tried to snatch it away. A reporter inside the venue said the section’s lighting was turned off and the protesters escorted out.

Earlier in the day, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the United Center, where the convention is being held. A small group of demonstrators broke through a security fence, clashing with police.

The “uncommitted” movement, successful enough to send a number of delegates to the DNC this week, has made clear its intent to pressure Harris, who has expressed sympathy for Palestinians while affirming the U.S.’ military and political support for Israel. Pro-Palestinian activists are hoping that Harris will be more receptive to their demands than Biden.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza, Palestinian health officials say, since Israel launched its assault after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that killed about 1,200 people.

Democrats did hold a panel on Palestinian human rights ahead of the main programming on Monday night. Attendees listened to a pediatric doctor describe the horrific injuries in Gaza and the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding there. A longtime Democratic organizer, Hala Hijazi, broke down as she talked about how more than 100 relatives of hers have been killed in the conflict.

“My family’s dead, y’all. They’re dead,” she said through tears. “And I feel guilty because for 25 years I’ve been living my American dream while they are struggling.”